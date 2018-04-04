LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Stuff You Should Know About: Jimmy Speaks!

By Mackey & Judd April 4, 2018 6:49 am

Jimmy Butler says he’s almost back and delivers a message to his teammates.

 

This is wonderful.

Shohei Ohtani had a good night.

 

Giancarlo Stanton had a bad night.

Topics:
Conor Moore Giancarlo Stanton Jimmy Butler Mackey & Judd Minnesota Timberwolves Shohei Ohtani Stuff The Masters



