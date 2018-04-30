LISTEN NOW

Stuff You Should Know About: Juuuuust a Bit Outside.

By Mackey & Judd April 30, 2018 6:42 am

Not a good luck for a QB picked #1 overall.


Pitching Panda!

 

An incredible major league debut for Nick Kingham wearing the classic Pirate throwbacks!

 

The Cowboys got owned by a retired kicker. Just…wow.

 

The Tennessee Titans are here to party.

