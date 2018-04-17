LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: At Least They Were Close

Stuff You Should Know About: Who Needs the Barrel?

By Mackey & Judd April 17, 2018 6:47 am
Mar 5, 2017; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) looks on from the dugout prior to the game against the Minnesota Twins at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce’s broken-bat bomb.

 

Joel Embiid is trying to copy James Harden’s ‘step-back and travel’ shot.

 

Dwyane Wade had someone to thank for motivating his big-game performance last night…

…and it looks like Wade was ready for a big-game performance at home too.

Topics:
Bryce Harper Dwyane Wade Joel Embiid Mackey & Judd Stuff



Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: At Least They Were Close