Stuff You Should Know About: The Playoffs!

By Mackey & Judd April 12, 2018 6:31 am

Thoughts from the Wolves after clinching a playoff berth for the first time in 14 years.

FIGHT!!!

 

ANOTHER FIGHT!!!

 

Seriously, how did he hang on to the ball?

 

Playoff hockey in Vegas is a different animal.

Topics:
Andrew Wiggins Boston Red Sox Colorado Rockies Jimmy Butler Karl-Anthony Towns Las Vegas Golden Knights Mackey & Judd Minnesota Timberwolves New York Yankees Nolan Arenado San Diego Padres Stuff tom thibodeau Trayce Thompson



