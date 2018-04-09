LISTEN NOW

Stuff You Should Know About: Rowdy!

By Mackey & Judd April 9, 2018 6:39 am
Ronda Rousey

Ronda was a winner in her first WWE match at Wrestlemania.

 

Scottie Pippen doesn’t like Isaiah Thomas or his basketball opinions.

 

Dude, don’t blame the catcher for a bad ump.

 

Someone tell Nick Faldo not to quote an overrated song from an overrated band to close The Masters.

No.

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather Mackey & Judd Nick Faldo Patrick Reed Ronda Rousey Stuff Torey Lovullo Yaider Molina



