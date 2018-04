This is SO painful to watch.

Better cut of four of Sergio’s five shots into the water on No. 15 at the Masters. pic.twitter.com/LrprefNniz — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) April 5, 2018





Does the eagle have large talons?

Nice finish at the X last night.

Not a bad way for the Sedin twins to wrap up their careers in Vancouver.

TEBOW!!!!!