Stuff You Should Know About: What’s Happened to KAT?

13 points in two games?

16 innings!

Snoop is back talking hockey!

Puddy!!!

Hey, this is the #StanleyCup Playoffs. You gotta let them know you’re out there. LET’S GET IT ON! #TBLvsNJD | #NowWeRise pic.twitter.com/Ky8QpQeqhd — x – New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 19, 2018

LeBron shared his thoughts on the passing of Erin Popovich and, yes, he was prepped on the question before the interview.

LeBron James after the game finding out about the horrible news of Erin Popovich’s passing pic.twitter.com/2hz7z2ysWp — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) April 19, 2018

The NBA on TNT is a show unlike any other.

