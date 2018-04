LeBron delivered a message tho Enes Kanter, the Knicks and New York City with some new kicks.



Max Scherzer has wheels!

The White Sox crowd was a little sparse yesterday.

“The White Sox are proud to announce a crowd of 6 fans today, breaking a 0 day sellout streak” pic.twitter.com/dDhiHmrS8g — Matt (@moneymat12345) April 9, 2018

Why does the media keep talking to Ray Lewis?