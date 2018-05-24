Stuff You Should Know About: Dozier Did It Again

Brian Dozier has a knack for sticking baseball into fences.

Wait, what?!? A baseball wedgie? What are you doing, science?! pic.twitter.com/kazZWWmpUH — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 23, 2018

Brian Dozier also stuck a ball in the wall at Nationals Park in 2016. pic.twitter.com/C97QPwQXzu — Drew Silva (@drewsilv) May 23, 2018

Sage Rosenfels has some thoughts on the NFL’s new National Anthem policy.

I hope the NFL decides to completely stop all concession stand sales during the anthem as well. We wouldn’t want people buying a $10 beer and an $8 hot dog during our sacred anthem.

All TV camera crews must stop filming and direct attention at the flag too.

Just seems fair. — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) May 23, 2018



Tom Wilson had himself a wild night in game 7.

Tensions are high in Game 7. Tom Wilson and Braydon Coburn were right back at it after serving matching penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct. #WSHvsTBL pic.twitter.com/DLofTsbmbm — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) May 24, 2018

Tom Wilson punch Braydon Coburn’s helmet off pic.twitter.com/QZ2y9TZwqB — Ian Oland (@ianoland) May 24, 2018

A couple high school baseball teams tried to settle a ballgame with a game of rock-paper-scissors. It was pretty cool.