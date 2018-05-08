LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: Bullpen Cart!!!

Stuff You Should Know About: FERNANDO!

By David Harrigan May 8, 2018 6:31 am

Fernando!

 

Between the legs!

 

Michael Buffer cannot be phased.

Who allowed this?

 

Meanwhile at the Met Gala…

Just a little short.

Topics:
fernando romero Filip Forsberg Gisele Bundchen Mackey & Judd Michael Buffer Rob Gronkowski Stuff Tom Brady



Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: Bullpen Cart!!!