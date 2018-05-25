LISTEN NOW

Stuff You Should Know About: Shimmy.

By Mackey & Judd May 25, 2018 6:19 am

What goes around comes around.

 

Steve Kerr with thoughts on the NFL’s anthem decision.

 

Steve Kerr had this pretty cool coaching moment too.

 

How many fans could do any better than these NFL rookies?

 

Olivia Munn gave the inside scoop on Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with his family.

