LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: All Square in the East

Stuff You Should Know About: Sparks Steal One

By Mackey & Judd May 21, 2018 7:07 am

Some excellent trolling by the Lynx but L.A. got the last laugh.

 

Vegas will play for The Cup.

 

Is Draymond annoying?

 

Steph is back!

Topics:
Charles Barkley Kevin Durant Las Vegas Golden Knights Los Angeles Sparks Mackey & Judd Minnesota Lynx Stephen Curry Stuff



Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: All Square in the East