Stuff You Should Know About: Sparks Steal One

Some excellent trolling by the Lynx but L.A. got the last laugh.

The Sparks lost to the Lynx in the Finals last year.

The Lynx started playing their ring ceremony video in the middle of the Sparks’ practice today 💀💀💀

🎥: @sportsiren

