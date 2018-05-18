LISTEN NOW

Stuff You Should Know About: All Square in the East

May 18, 2018
Mar 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77), left wing Adam Erne (73) and teammates congratulate each other after they beat the Minnesota Wild at Amalie Arena. Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Can you hear Caps fans puckering up yet?

 

Brian Windhorst says he doesn’t see LeBron going West.

So we just leave the puke on the field?

 

Justin Verlander turned Shohei Ohtani into a pretzel.

 

