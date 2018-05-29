LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: Shimmy.

Stuff You Should Know About: Vegas Welcomes The Cup

By Mackey & Judd May 29, 2018 6:29 am
Las Vegas Golden Knights

The Stanley Cup Final has made it to Las Vegas.

 

This is not the type of record you want to set in a game 7.

 

Wow.

 

Dirty slide or not?

 

Tom Brady is spending OTA season tossing footballs from yacht-to-yacht in Monaco.

Topics:
Anthony Rizzo Houston Rockets Jackie Bradley Jr Las Vegas Golden Knights Mackey & Judd Michael Buffer Stuff Tom Brady



Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: Shimmy.