LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: More Doubles

Stuff You Should Know About: Can’t Stop Sexy

By Mackey & Judd June 19, 2018 6:39 am

Bartolo Colon is still quick.

 

So, did Juan Soto hit is 1st major league homer 4 weeks after he hit his first major league homer?

 

Ronda Rousey lost it!!!

 

Ouch.

Topics:
Juan Soto. Bartolo Colon Mackey & Judd Nick Williams Ronda Rousey Stuff



Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: More Doubles