LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: Keep It Going, Ovi!

Stuff You Should Know About: ‘It didn’t look particularly good to me.’

By Mackey & Judd June 22, 2018 6:35 am

Reaction from the Twins after Eduardo Escobar got drilled with a fastball from Rick Porcello that looked pretty intentional.

 

Tough break for mom.

 

Baker Mayfield dunked all over Colin Cowherd in this interview.

 

That’s some bad goaltending.

 

That’s some bad sportsmanship.

Topics:
Baker Mayfield Colin Cowherd eduardo escobar Mackey & Judd Mikal Bridges Minnesota Twins paul molitor Stuff World Cup



Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: Keep It Going, Ovi!