Stuff You Should Know About: ‘It didn’t look particularly good to me.’

Reaction from the Twins after Eduardo Escobar got drilled with a fastball from Rick Porcello that looked pretty intentional.

Tough break for mom.

Mikal Bridges mom talking about she’s excited that her son is going to play for the Sixers where she works…..he gets traded to Phoenix about 10 minutes later…Cold world pic.twitter.com/3puYQQcfFq — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 22, 2018

Baker Mayfield dunked all over Colin Cowherd in this interview.

Baker Mayfield roasted Cowherd for trying to make him seem like a “bad teammate” after a TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vdR2gZtf4M — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) June 21, 2018

That’s some bad goaltending.

That’s some bad sportsmanship.