Stuff You Should Know About: Esco Again!

A familiar face carried the Twins offense again last night.

Come for Snoop Dogg’s workout, stay for the burn on Richard Sherman.

I see you getting that Achilles right @RSherman_25 😂 pic.twitter.com/tC5Ll9oXfE — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) June 19, 2018

This is how English soccer fans celebrate a World Cup win.

Absolute scenes on Tottenham Court road imagine we ever won the World Cup. They’ve been doing this for every car last 15 mins pic.twitter.com/qRJpdUERSN — Marcus Bean (@MarcusBean) June 18, 2018

When you’re covering a senate hearing for CNN but find out your favorite hockey team’s Stanley Cup winning coach just resigned.