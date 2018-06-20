LISTEN NOW

Stuff You Should Know About: Esco Again!

By Mackey & Judd June 20, 2018 6:37 am

A familiar face carried the Twins offense again last night.

 

Come for Snoop Dogg’s workout, stay for the burn on Richard Sherman.

 

This is how English soccer fans celebrate a World Cup win.

 

When you’re covering a senate hearing for CNN but find out your favorite hockey team’s Stanley Cup winning coach just resigned.

