Stuff You Should Know About: Nice wheels, Kirk.

The Cousinsmobile.
People like to give me a hard time, but it still runs well… pic.twitter.com/9giAGYHlor
— Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) June 24, 2018
This Pop-a-Shot wizard in China oblitterated Klay Thompson.
#ChinaKlay getting destroyed in pop-a-shot 😂
[via @nmwitherill/IG] pic.twitter.com/IzNuVdVXfV
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 26, 2018
True story.
Barfing on the field? Archie Bradley has that beat. He pooped his pants in the bullpen right before going into a game and told us all about it on this week’s podcast. https://t.co/3JFb5UvuBC
— Mike Oz (@mikeoz) June 26, 2018
Sergio Romo has been angry about Michael Taylor stealing a base three weeks ago and finally got to let him know about it. This is so stupid.
Things got chippy at the The Trop following the #Rays’ 5th straight win. pic.twitter.com/AaOUP68UhR
— MLB (@MLB) June 26, 2018