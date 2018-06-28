Stuff You Should Know About: Tossed.

LISTEN NOW

By Mackey & Judd June 28, 2018 6:37 am

Gene Glynn and Paul Molitor each spoke about getting ejected from the ballgame in Chicago.

 

This kid had a good night.

 

Tiger and Fluff shared a hug!

 

DeAndre Hopkins invited a kids to workout with him. Pretty cool.

