Stuff You Should Know About: It Was Ugly, But It’s a W

By Mackey & Judd June 29, 2018 6:17 am

At least it wasn’t a sweep.

 

Mexican beer was delivered to the South Korean embassy because of the World Cup. Sports are awesome.

 

Belgium blew it.

