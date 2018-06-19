What’s on Mackey and Judd’s Bucket Lists when it comes to sports venues?

The “Mackey & Judd” Pecking Order on Tuesday’s show focused on the sports venues that Phil and Judd still have on their Bucket List. Here are the Top 10 for each. Feel free to throw your own Bucket List in the comments section or let us know what you think of Phil and Judd’s choices.

PHIL’S LIST

1. The Old Course at St. Andrews

2. Madison Square Garden (for a meaningful Knicks game)

3. Hammerstein Ballroom in New York (for an Extreme Championship Wrestling event)

4. Roman Colosseum

5. Estadio Azteca (for a U.S.-Mexico game in Mexico City)

6. LSU Tiger Stadium … Death Valley … Baton Rouge, La.

7. The Nickelodeon Guts “Extreme Arena” (Aggro Crag)

8. 17th at TPC Sawgrass

9. Plaza de Toros … Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain

10. Camden Yards

JUDD’S LIST

1. Saturday night game at LSU’s Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge

2. Augusta National to see The Masters

3. Fenway Park

4. Saturday night hockey game at the Bell Centre in Montreal

5. Wembley Stadium to watch the England national soccer team play a match

6. Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby

7. PNC Park in Pittsburgh

8. Hinkle Field House to see a Butler basketball game

9. Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 500

10. AT&T Park in San Francisco