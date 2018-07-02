LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: It Was Ugly, But It’s a W

Stuff You Should Know About: 35-45

By Mackey & Judd July 2, 2018 6:39 am

10 under .500.

 

Nice play.

 

Great save. Greater call!


Windy couldn’t believe the Paul George deal.

 

Dan Gilbert before LeBron left…

 

…and after.

 

Fist pump!!!

Topics:
Brian Windhorst Dan Gilbert LeBron James Mackey & Judd Minnesota Twins Paul George Russia Stuff Tiger Woods Vince Velazquez



Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: It Was Ugly, But It’s a W