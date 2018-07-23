LISTEN NOW

Stuff You Should Know About: Drew Butera

By Mackey & Judd July 23, 2018 6:41 am
Aug 21, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Kelvin Herrera (40) celebrates with catcher Drew Butera (9) after defeating the Minnesota Twins 2-1 at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Butera with an inside-the-park HR. And, of course, it happened against the Twins.

 

Eddie Pepperell is the golfer we need.

 

Don’t mess with Tiger.

 

Brewers fans had no problem welcoming back Josh Hader.

 

Nature is awesome.

 

Um…ouch?

Drew Butera Eddie Pepperell Josh Hader Mackey & Judd Milwaukee Brewers Minnesota Twins Ned Yost Stuff Tiger Woods



