Stuff You Should Know About: It’s a Funny Game.

Bizarre ending in Houston.

Bizarre ending in Cleveland.

Why Dan Otero instead of Oliver Perez in the ninth? Terry Francona told Carl Willis to call for “OP” on the bullpen phone. Willis thought he said “OT.” When Otero entered, Francona was surprised. Can’t make this stuff up. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) July 11, 2018

Pretty soon he’ll be doing this for the Yankees instead of against them, right?

On the first pitch of the 5th, No. 22 on the season for Manny Machado. #Birdland pic.twitter.com/wVengAVrun — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 11, 2018

CC’s got SCOOPS!