Stuff You Should Know About: Gibson Dealing

By Mackey & Judd July 13, 2018 6:17 am

Gibby was great and the Twins got another win.

 

Mookie Betts with the AB of the year.

 

How is it possible not to know you have that much mustard on your face?

 

Wow.

 

Tony Romo likes the Pack.

 

This game seems horribly cruel.

Topics:
Detroit Lions England Green Bay Packers Kyle Gibson Mackey & Judd Minnesota Twins Stuff Tony Romo World Cup



