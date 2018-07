Stuff You Should Know About: GO Pack GO!

Packer fans are great.

Today, I introduced the #GoPackGo Act because no Packers fan should ever be forced to watch games. pic.twitter.com/n2wyzrpON7 — Tammy Baldwin (@tammybaldwin) July 18, 2018

The Angels fired back at MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

Today, the #Angels released the following statement on OF Mike Trout: pic.twitter.com/xFLURtZ4bT — Angels (@Angels) July 18, 2018



And Trout weighed in with a boring response…perhaps fitting of Manfred’s criticism.

Danica Patrick’s ESPYs monologue.