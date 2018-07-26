Stuff You Should Know About: Santana and a Sweep!

Seriously, is it happening?
Not the finest moment for Max Kepler.
Max Kepler demonstrates what much of Twitter would look like trying to play baseball #Twins pic.twitter.com/I9Eb5QQore
— Someone’s An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) July 26, 2018
Unconventional baseball at the Trop.
Here’s an interesting ticket promotion from the Padres.
The #Padres Five-Win Pass is back this season!
See five Padres wins for $99. More details 👉 https://t.co/O5bTnGX7JL pic.twitter.com/kzGbI0Rh0A
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 25, 2018