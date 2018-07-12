Stuff You Should Know About: TEBOW!!!

Tim Tebow raked a double in the AA all-star game.
England fans went nuts after their goal vs Croatia. They probably weren’t as joyous when Croatia scored the next two and won the match.
Wow. England fans in Hyde Park celebrate Kieran Trippier’s semifinal goal v Croatia#CRO #ENG #ENGCRO #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/TusSHEXoio
— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 11, 2018
What happened, Roger!?
Roger Federer is out! 😱
The eight-time #Wimbledon champ explains his shock loss to @KAndersonATP. pic.twitter.com/fDVCJCypSS
— #7TENNIS 🎾 (@7tennis) July 11, 2018
Strange game.