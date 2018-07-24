LISTEN NOW

Stuff You Should Know About: Twins Win in Toronto

By Mackey & Judd July 24, 2018 6:37 am

The road losing streak ends at 9. Congratulations, boys.

 

Nice hustle, Gary.

 

Nice hustle, Trea.

 

The New York Daily News fired everyone Monday and Michael Kay wasn’t happy about it.

 

Dwight Howard’s got jokes.

