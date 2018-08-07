Stuff You Should Know About: You Knew This Would Happen

’19 in a row retired from Lynn who has been superb through seven.’
These interviews are painful and fantastic.
Goldberg the Goalie isn’t doing well.
Young Goldberg reacting to his adult mugshot. pic.twitter.com/oVoeMsMFje
— Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) August 6, 2018
Go home, people.
The rally for Urban Meyer at Ohio Stadium pic.twitter.com/4pmRS27X1p
— Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) August 6, 2018
Little League ump show!!!
Dude… this is little league #UmpShow pic.twitter.com/Ibqf0VV95n
— Born Salty (@cjzero) August 7, 2018