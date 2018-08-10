LISTEN NOW

Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: It’s a Walk-Off

Stuff You Should Know About: Rough Start

By Mackey & Judd August 10, 2018 6:28 am
Justin Verlander

Not a great 1st inning for Justin Verlander.

 

Kelvin Benjamin had some criticism for Cam Newton earlier this week. Last night, Newton met with Benjamin face to face.

 

Gordon Heyward is ride “Daddy’s Always Happy” for a long time.

 

Big Ten football coaches are firing shots at Comcast.

 

Nicknames!

Topics:
Big Ten Cam Newton Comcast Gordon Heyward Justin Verlander Kelvin Benjamin Mackey & Judd MLB Players Weekend Stuff



Mackey & Judd

Previous Story Stuff You Should Know About: It’s a Walk-Off