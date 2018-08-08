LISTEN NOW

Stuff You Should Know About: Trouble in Green Bay

By Mackey & Judd August 8, 2018 6:47 am
Sep 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Packers 17-14. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers isn’t happy with his receivers.

 

This doesn’t happen very often.

 

Two guys making baseball fun again!

 

Could you maintain your cool during the anthem with that thing climbing on you?

 

This is pretty funny.

