Lou Nanne talks about the passing of Bob Naegele Jr., the first owner of the Minnesota Wild, and those who played a key role in getting an NHL franchise back in the Twin Cities. As much as Louie loved the North Stars, find out why he has no regrets that the franchise didn’t end up in Target Center. Also, Lou shares his frustrations about how much goaltenders are protected these days and gives his biggest surprise and disappointment in the NHL thus far.