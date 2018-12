Lou Nanne provides his thoughts on Seattle getting an NHL franchise for a cool $650 million and discusses what NHL team(s) could be candidates for relocation. The former North Stars general manager also tells us whether he thinks the Wild are back on track after beating Vancouver on Tuesday and reacts to the resurgence of Zach Parise. With the speed and skill in today’s game, what former North Stars does Louie think would have thrived if they were playing now? Find out.