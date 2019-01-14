Reusse Unchained: This was the flop of flops (ep. 7)

Just before we switch brands Reusse popped in for the final 1500 ESPN edition of Reusse Unchained.

Reusse and Judd start off discussing the NFL playoffs then get sidetracked talking about the ’84 Vikings. The boys eventually return to football and talk about the throwing motion of Patrick Mahomes which then leads them to talk about his dad who played for the Twins.

The tough questions were asked today including: which sport is the toughest to officiate, will baseball strike, and what would Patrick’s first move as baseball commissioner be?

The final segment of the show the guys discuss the Vikings, Kubiak in Minnesota, and embellishment in soccer and hockey. We wrap this week’s episode with Positive Pat and by getting Unchained.