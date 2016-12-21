LISTEN NOW
Poll results: Wetmore wore it worst…

By 1500espn December 21, 2016 2:45 pm

Earlier this week Derek Wetmore joined the Mackey & Judd show to talk about the Twins and Major League Baseball. But the topic of conversation quickly turned to that hideous sweater…

Well, Wetmore shot back that the guys criticizing his fashion goes beyond “the pot calling the kettle black.”

So we asked you!

And the results…

Technically, Brett Favre by a whisker.  But Wetmore finished last among our guys.

Thank you for voting and for knocking Wetmore down a peg with all his talk of “Sweater Game.”

