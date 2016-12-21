Poll results: Wetmore wore it worst…

Earlier this week Derek Wetmore joined the Mackey & Judd show to talk about the Twins and Major League Baseball. But the topic of conversation quickly turned to that hideous sweater…

Well, Wetmore shot back that the guys criticizing his fashion goes beyond “the pot calling the kettle black.”

So we asked you!

Sorry, guys… Had to post this. pic.twitter.com/BweiogGOB1 — 1500 ESPN (@1500ESPN) December 20, 2016

—

And the results…

Who wore it worst? Let us know! — 1500 ESPN (@1500ESPN) December 20, 2016

Technically, Brett Favre by a whisker. But Wetmore finished last among our guys.

Thank you for voting and for knocking Wetmore down a peg with all his talk of “Sweater Game.”