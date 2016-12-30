Upon reflection, 2016 has been a great year for podcasts at 1500ESPN and Hubbard Broadcasting here in Minneapolis/St. Paul.

We’ve grown to 20 sports podcasts on the 1500ESPN network and have more non-sports shows in the fold as well. It’s been an exciting year of growth and we can’t thank our listeners enough. You are the reason this podcast network continues to grow. It’s your interest and your passion in local and national sports content that fuels our drive to create more and better podcasts.

A big THANK YOU to all the listeners that helped us set so many month-over-month download records this year. It’s been a banner year for podcasts, and we expect even bigger things in 2017.

With that in mind, here are some of our top podcasts from 2016, in terms of popularity, for you to browse. We hope you enjoy. And let us know what you’d like to hear in 2017!

All of our podcasts can be found in the 1500ESPN Podcast Center on our website.

Purple Podcast

A reporter-based Vikings podcast with ESPN’s Ben Goessling, and our own Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad. A couple times each week, they dig into deep topics on the Minnesota Vikings and have fun doing it.

Vikings’ defense should be considered the NFL’s best (ep. 156)

Was trading for Sam Bradford the right move for the Vikings? (ep. 151)

With Norv Turner out, can Pat Shurmur save the Vikings offense? (ep. 165)

The Scoop!

With Darren Doogie Wolfson is a podcast hosted by the scoop man himself. Each week Doogie empties the reporter’s notebook with news nuggets you might not hear anywhere else. He also has high-profile guests.

Karl-Anthony Towns joins, plus Wolves lottery fallout (ep. 21)

George Karl and Glen Taylor on Wolves new hires (ep. 18)

ESPN NBA analyst David Thorpe, plus next QB of Gophers? (ep. 48)

Purple FTW!

Is a fan-centered Vikings podcast with our guy Andy Carlson. As he puts it, he’s not a reporter, “just a jackass fan with a microphone, so please treat the opinions thusly.”

Vikings Bye Week Burgers & Blustering with Judd Zulgad

Vikings-Texans Recap – Zimmer: Texans Ranger

Touch ‘Em All

A Twins podcast with an analytics bent. If you like sabermetrics and the Twins, you should check out this podcast, hosted each week by Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore. It’s the best Twins podcast around from the guys covering the team.

Evaluating Twins owner Jim Pohlad and GM Terry Ryan (ep. 61)

Do you care that Paul Molitor didn’t get himself ejected? (ep. 60)

Buy or sell? Joe Mauer and Jose Berrios (ep. 62)

Sports Over Beers

was the first podcast we launched at 1500ESPN, and it’s a bunch of laid-back sports conversations over a round of beers at a bar. Subject matter varies widely from episode to episode, and so do the beers.

Sports Over Beers, ep 78: A former Vikings hopeful turned pro wrestler?

Raised By Wolves

Our Timberwolves podcast that you’ll love if you’re a long-suffering Wolves fan. Steve McPherson, Manny Hill and Derek James discuss the latest with the team, bring in the occasional high-profile guest, and have fun breaking down the latest goings on at Target Center.

Zach Harper doesn’t see the Wolves messing this up (ep. 24)

Kris Dunn impressions, and what’s with all the bigs? (ep. 32)

The Sports Analytics Department

One of our newer podcasts, on the hidden stats that fuel decisions in pro sports leagues. Ever wondered about all those stats you hear thrown around and what they actually mean? Matthew Coller has a guest on each week to dive deep into a particular sport. Number crunchers and sports fans will surely appreciate Matthew’s perspective on sports.

Sam Bradford: The NFL’s best QB (ep.9)