Year in review: Top-10 non-Vikings stories on 1500ESPN.com in 2016

Thank you to all the readers who followed our work at 1500ESPN.com in 2016. We greatly appreciate your support, and we want you to know that you’re the reason we work hard to deliver the best local and national sports analysis.

As a way of looking back on what’s been a great 2016 for our website, here are the top-10 stories in terms of popularity.

Vikings coverage dominates our site in terms of total number of reads. If you want the top Vikings stories, you’ll find those in this post.

Here are our top-10 non-Vikings stories from 2016: