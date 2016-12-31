Year in review: Top-10 non-Vikings stories on 1500ESPN.com in 2016

Thank you to all the readers who followed our work at 1500ESPN.com in 2016. We greatly appreciate your support, and we want you to know that you’re the reason we work hard to deliver the best local and national sports analysis.
As a way of looking back on what’s been a great 2016 for our website, here are the top-10 stories in terms of popularity.
Vikings coverage dominates our site in terms of total number of reads. If you want the top Vikings stories, you’ll find those in this post.
Expert advice: Bo Mitchell’s Top-10 Fantasy Football Sleepers
Zulgad: Pohlad has little choice but to make significant changes to reeling Twins
Mackey: 15 Thoughts on the Twins’ decision to fire Terry Ryan
Back Page: Video: Golfers challenge heckler to putt at Ryder Cup… And he sinks it!
Twins 2016 outlook: Potential and uncertainty make Byron Buxton’s case captivating
Zulgad: After Gophers’ meltdown in Wisconsin, AD Coyle now has decision to make
5 thoughts: Twins trade Eduardo Nunez to Giants for good pitching prospect
Pros and cons of Van Gundy, Brooks, Thibodeau as Wolves coaching candidates
Zulgad: Miguel Sano in right remains the wrong move for stubborn Twins