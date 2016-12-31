LISTEN NOW
Gopher Hoops Weekly
LIVE ON 1500

News

Previous Story Year in Review: A sampling of 15 top podcasts from 1500ESPN in 2016

Year in review: Top-10 non-Vikings stories on 1500ESPN.com in 2016

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore December 31, 2016 9:40 am
Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano (22) gestures to the stands with Byron Buxton (25) before a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2015, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Thank you to all the readers who followed our work at 1500ESPN.com in 2016. We greatly appreciate your support, and we want you to know that you’re the reason we work hard to deliver the best local and national sports analysis.

As a way of looking back on what’s been a great 2016 for our website, here are the top-10 stories in terms of popularity.

Vikings coverage dominates our site in terms of total number of reads. If you want the top Vikings stories, you’ll find those in this post.

Here are our top-10 non-Vikings stories from 2016:

Wetmore: Projected opening day 25-man roster for 2016 Twins

 

Expert advice: Bo Mitchell’s Top-10 Fantasy Football Sleepers

Zulgad: Pohlad has little choice but to make significant changes to reeling Twins

Mackey: 15 Thoughts on the Twins’ decision to fire Terry Ryan

Back Page: Video: Golfers challenge heckler to putt at Ryder Cup… And he sinks it!

Twins 2016 outlook: Potential and uncertainty make Byron Buxton’s case captivating

Zulgad: After Gophers’ meltdown in Wisconsin, AD Coyle now has decision to make

5 thoughts: Twins trade Eduardo Nunez to Giants for good pitching prospect

Pros and cons of Van Gundy, Brooks, Thibodeau as Wolves coaching candidates

Zulgad: Miguel Sano in right remains the wrong move for stubborn Twins

 

Topics:
Gophers News Twins Wild Wolves
Leave A Comment



News

Previous Story Year in Review: A sampling of 15 top podcasts from 1500ESPN in 2016