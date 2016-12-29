LISTEN NOW
Year in review: Top-10 stories from 1500ESPN.com in 2016

By 1500 ESPN December 29, 2016 9:30 am

Thank you to all the readers who followed our work at 1500ESPN.com in 2016. We greatly appreciate your support, and we want you to know that you’re the reason we work hard to deliver the best local and national sports analysis.

As a way of looking back on what’s been a great 2016 for our website, here are the top-10 stories in terms of popularity.

Remember that Seattle game?

Vikings’ playoff Sunday expected to be one of coldest home games in franchise history

Vikings receivers take to Teddy Bridgewater’s informal workouts, seek growth

The odyssey of Vikings receiver Laquon Treadwell

Notebook: Treadwell gets endorsement from best receiver in NFL history, Jerry Rice

Sam Bradford is the future

Did Pete Carroll spill the beans on a Vikings trade?

There’s a Craigslist ad seeking offensive line help for the Vikings

NFL posts Brock Lesnar’s 2004 footage with the Vikings

Shaun Hill expected to start Week 1, can he beat the Titans?

An early Vikings depth chart before training camp

Our Vikings coverage dominates in terms of total number of reads. Here are our top-10 non-Vikings stories from 2016:

Wetmore: Projected opening day 25-man roster for 2016 Twins

Expert advice: Bo Mitchell’s Top-10 Fantasy Football Sleepers

Zulgad: Pohlad has little choice but to make significant changes to reeling Twins

Mackey: 15 Thoughts on the Twins’ decision to fire Terry Ryan

Back Page: Video: Golfers challenge heckler to putt at Ryder Cup… And he sinks it!

Twins 2016 outlook: Potential and uncertainty make Byron Buxton’s case captivating

Zulgad: After Gophers’ meltdown in Wisconsin, AD Coyle now has decision to make

5 thoughts: Twins trade Eduardo Nunez to Giants for good pitching prospect

Pros and cons of Van Gundy, Brooks, Thibodeau as Wolves coaching candidates

Zulgad: Miguel Sano in right remains the wrong move for stubborn Twins

Topics:
Chad Greenway Gophers laquon treadwell Mike Zimmer News Pete Carroll Sam Bradford Twins Vikings Vikings Wild Wolves
