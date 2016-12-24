Zulgad: Has Zimmer lost Vikings’ locker room? That’s no longer a crazy question

In the wake of the Vikings’ embarrassing 28-point loss to visiting Indianapolis last Sunday, this observation was made: The Vikings gave so little effort, and gave up so quickly, that they looked like a team that was trying to get its head coach fired.

Only, there was no reason to think the Vikings had tuned out or turned on coach Mike Zimmer and thus, the mystery became what would cause Minnesota’s players to roll over so easily in such an important game?

Following the Vikings’ 38-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers late Saturday afternoon at Lambeau Field, a defeat that eliminated Minnesota from playoff contention, part of the mystery might have been solved and the answer proved to be a shocker.

Not only had a few of Zimmer’s players tuned him out, but some of the guys who were believed to be his chief confidants had ignored his direct orders.

Zimmer had wanted cornerback Xavier Rhodes to shadow Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson for the entire game – Rhodes, the Vikings’ best corner, had been given this assignment throughout the season against top receivers – but instead Rhodes and veteran Terence Newman had decided during the week that they would remain on their normal side of the field and do things their way.

“We felt as a team, as players, we came together and we felt like we’d never done that when we played against the Packers,” Rhodes told reporters. “Us as DBs felt like we could handle him. That’s how we felt as DBs that we could stay on our side and cover him. In the beginning, we’d always played against them and played our sides, so that’s what we as DBs went with.”

With Rhodes and Newman dictating the game plan in the opening half, Nelson caught seven passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns from Aaron Rodgers. “In the first half, Terence Newman came over and said something to me like, ‘I can cover this guy; let me have him,’” Zimmer said. “I said, ‘Do what you’re supposed to do.’”

In the second half, with Rhodes following orders to shadow Nelson, the veteran receiver was limited to two catches for 9 yards. “That’s what he was supposed to do the whole game,” Zimmer said. “Someone decided they wouldn’t do that.”

Exactly who orchestrated this mutiny is unclear, but the fact that either Newman or Rhodes would ignore Zimmer is astounding and raises questions about how much respect exists for the head coach. Newman is in Minnesota because of his trust in Zimmer and vice versa. The veteran was part of Zimmer’s defenses in Dallas and Cincinnati and he’s pretty much an on-the-field coach for Zimmer.

Rhodes, meanwhile, is a guy who has gone from a raw cornerback to a Pro Bowl selection in large part because Zimmer has been his mentor since the coach arrived in 2014. Zimmer is known as a defensive guru and his area of expertise is the secondary. Yet guys from that position decided they knew better than him.

In his first season with the Vikings in 2014, cornerback Captain Munnerlyn did not always play Zimmer’s defense but that was more a case of Munnerlyn not being comfortable doing what his coach wanted.

What happened Saturday, appeared to be more along the lines of disobeying a direct order because the players did not agree with it. That, folks, is known as insubordination and it usually ends up with someone losing their job.

While it’s clear now that some players have turned on Zimmer, there is still the question of why? To simply think that Newman and Rhodes actually thought they knew better than Zimmer is foolish. They know that’s not the case.

Are players upset that Zimmer called them soft after they lost to Philadelphia following the bye week to drop to 5-1? That’s certainly possible, given Zimmer seemed to have built an “us against them” mentality only to turn on his players and throw them under the bus following one bad game.

Are players upset that an injured player like defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd drew Zimmer’s ire when he could not get back on the field or that linebacker Anthony Barr was called out this week by his coach after a disappointing season?

This has been a season filled with turbulence for the Vikings. That seemed to be capped on Friday evening when the team plane became stuck in the mud in Appleton, Wis., after it slid off the runway following a safe landing. That resulted in the entire team being stranded on the plane for about five hours and begged the question of what else could go wrong?

On Saturday, we found out the answer. Some Vikings players apparently began to turn on the guy we all thought they trusted and would continue to listen to no matter what happened.

Hopefully, Zimmer is good when it comes to crisis management because the final week of the season is going to be a rocky one at Winter Park.