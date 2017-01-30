Can this crazy Justin Tucker basketball-hoop trick shot possibly be real?

Justin Tucker is a great kicker of field goals.

He’s also a trick-shot artist, apparently. Check this out.

As part of the Pro Bowl festivities, Tucker allegedly kicked a football 50 yards into a basketball hoop attached to the goalpost. See for yourself.

That’s just as crazy as any “Dude Perfect” video. The reason for skepticism here is that the Tucker video violates the cardinal rule of trick shots: Never let the ball leave the frame of the camera.

It could totally be real, though. And in that case: our apologies to Tucker!