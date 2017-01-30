Can this crazy Justin Tucker basketball-hoop trick shot possibly be real?

Justin Tucker is a great kicker of field goals.
He’s also a trick-shot artist, apparently. Check this out.
As part of the Pro Bowl festivities, Tucker allegedly kicked a football 50 yards into a basketball hoop attached to the goalpost. See for yourself.
.@jtuck9.
From WAY downtown!
Nailed it. #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/zWWN5Tgwhp
— NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2017
—
That’s just as crazy as any “Dude Perfect” video. The reason for skepticism here is that the Tucker video violates the cardinal rule of trick shots: Never let the ball leave the frame of the camera.
It could totally be real, though. And in that case: our apologies to Tucker!