Stuff You Should Know About:

The Gopher men’s basketball team cracked the AP and USA Today Top 25 polls yesterday.

For the first time since 2013, the Gophers are ranked, checking it at No. 24 in both major polls.

According to reports, the Vikings will move on from quarterbacks coach Scott Turner.

P.J. Fleck is expected to hire Robb Smith from Arkansas State to be the Gophers’ defensive coordinator.

The Clemson Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday night, at the College Football Playoff Championship.

NHL teams are moving on from alternate jerseys starting next season.