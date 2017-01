Tonight the Timberwolves are in Philadelphia for a matchup with the 76ers.

The Wild held an outdoor practice yesterday at Braemar Arena in Edina.

Brent Musburger praised Joe Mixon – who at one point was suspended a year for breaking four bones in a woman’s face – during the Sugar Bowl last night. Let’s just say it didn’t go over very well.

The Gopher men’s basketball team is still outside of the AP and USA Today Top 25 poll, despite their upset win over Purdue last Sunday.