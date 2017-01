Michael Hunter brought the debut Action & Alternative Sports Revolution podcast to the Pirtek SnoCross National event at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, MN.

ISOC President Carl Schubitzke educates us on the finer points of the sport.

The ‘T-Train’ Tucker Hibbert talks about what happens when you have too many medals, X Games, being a role model, his family and his crew.

If you dig X-Games, MMA, wrestling and other alternative sports, this is the podcast for you!