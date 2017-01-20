About that unfinished roster for Minnesota United; it’s not yet panic time

Training camp is set to begin on Monday and Minnesota United have just 16 players on roster, and only one of them is a goalkeeper… a rookie, who they just drafted, and who’s currently injured.

For the uninitiated, an MLS game-day squad comprises 11 starters and seven bench players. The player acquisition has been incredibly slow when compared with the pace that Atlanta United, the other expansion club, has taken. The delay in the announcement of a couple of the signings has been weird. At one point Francisco Calvo’s former club, Saprissa, and his home nation, Costa Rica both had announced his departure to come to Minnesota, yet the club stayed quiet. The Rambarra, the nickname given to the duo of Christian Ramirez and Miguel Ibarra, announcement was one of the worst kept secrets prior to the team announcing the signings.

Then we get down to the managerial hire, Adrian Heath. Not exactly an exciting name considering how his time ended in Orlando. Look at the stats, the defense was poor, the team committed far too many fouls, the offense did create enough chances for how accurate of a passing team they were, substitutions became a thing of agonization near the end, and a lot of late-game goals ended in draws or losses after conceding late goals. Heath’s 2015 Orlando side was abysmal defensively (conceding the fifth most goals), terrible on set pieces (scoring the third least from set pieces), and created the third fewest chances despite successfully completing the highest percentage of passes (82%). Despite all of that, I remain optimistic.

As Paul Tenorio notes, “This move was less about Heath’s performance as a head coach and more about the continued evolution of the franchise under Augusto da Silva.” Heath didn’t get a lot of say in the players that were signed, something he seemingly has in Minnesota, and he had to deal with an unseemly amount of injuries in his year and a half in MLS with Orlando. Now that he appears to have some say over the roster let’s look at that roster that’s been assembled so far.

In his interview with Taylor Twellman on ESPNFC, Adrian stated he felt his Orlando squad gave up too many goals and that he looks to be a bit more pragmatic with the ball. As mentioned earlier, the 2015 Orlando side led all of MLS in percentage of successful passes. If that’s any indication of the way Heath wants to play he’s got a fantastic core in the midfield. Heath employed a 4-2-3-1 system in Orlando almost exclusively so we’ll be using that as our basis for judging the roster.

(Note: I’m adding in the much-rumored signing of Rasmus Schüller.)

Name Key Stat Thomas de Villardi 2 Goals. 4 Assists. 20 appearances last year at the University of Delaware Tanner Thompson 8 Goals. 3 Assists. 21 appearances last year at the University of Indiana. Miguel Ibarra 91% pass completion in seven appearances Collin Martin 81.1% successful passes over brief career Mohammed Saeid Career 89% successful passes Johan Venegas Career 73.7% successful passes Collen Warner Career 82.4% successful passes Rasmus Schüller Career 85% successful passes, 2016 – 85.3%

In 2015 Orlando created the fourth fewest chances. With amy combination of Saeid, Schüller, or Warner anchoring the midfield, as the 2 in that 4-2-3-1, there should be plenty of possession and plenty of chances being created. At this point de Villardi and Thompson are probably just depth at this point.

Looking further upfield to where those chances will go and the goals will come from on the wings will presumably be Miguel Ibarra and Johan Venegas. Those two provide speed and ability to cut in from the wings and cause the defense trouble.

Adrian Heath has been given a ton of credit in his managerial career in his ability to develop forwards. He’s credited with developing Kansas City forward Dom Dwyer, who has scored 54 goals over the past four seasons according whoscored.com, along with his first draft pick in Orlando 2015 Rookie of the Year Cyle Larin, who set a rookie record scoring 17 goals in 2015. If Heath is able to further develop the most prolific American goal scorer over the last three years that could be huge for United.

Another big young piece in the forward group is 2017 SuperDraft first overall pick UCLA forward Abu Dunladi who was highly coveted. Despite an injury plagued 2016 that limited him to just 11 games in which he scored seven goals. In total Dunladi registered 18 goals and 18 assists in three years at UCLA. Another intriguing acquisition is forward Femi Hollinger-Janzen who impressed enough to get a roster spot for New England last year. It will certainly be interesting to see what Heath can do with the dearth of attacking talent on the roster.

Finally to the defense, the area where Heath’s Orlando squad struggled mightily. In 2015 Orlando conceded the second most goals in the league and the most conceded inside the penalty box. United brought in their oldest and most experienced players, 30 year-old Norwegian Vadim Demidov, to fill in one their centerback spots. Whoscored.com lists Demidov’s strenghts are his concentration, his ability in the air (another area where Orlando struggled), and his ability to intercept the ball. Demidov, however, isn’t the best of passers but that’s where some of the other defenders come in.

Two holdovers from United’s NASL days, Justin Davis and Kevin Venegas, will man the two fullback spots. Heath is known for liking his fullbacks to join in attack and that is one area where both Davis and Venegas excelled over the past couple years in the NASL. Davis was the top scoring defender in the NASL in 2015 putting the ball in the net five times that year. Venegas isn’t too shabby going forward himself assisting in 17 goals in his time with United. Speaking of prolific attacking defenders let’s have a look new Costa Rican centerback Francisco Calvo. The 24 year-old comes from Saprissa where he scored 10 goals over the last two seasons with the 41-time champions. Most of Calvo’s goals came off of set pieces, which were another area Heath’s teams struggled.

It would seem that with just the starting four defenders Heath has acquired players who can help shore areas where his former squad struggled. The other defender on the roster is Joseph Greenspan who is the tallest player on the roster, registering in at 6’6”. Greenspan looks to be a depth pick, perhaps to come on to help hold a lead or to be a late set piece target for when the team needs a goal. Now looking at the scoring ability of defenders may seem odd but if you take a look at Chelsea’s past two Premier League title squads their third and fifth leading scorers in those campaigns was their defense. In the 2014/15 campaign they got 10 goals from John Terry, Branislav Ivonovic, and Gary Cahill and in the 2009/10 campaign they got eight goals from Ashley Cole, John Terry, Alex, and Branislav Ivonovic.

The biggest fear, besides the lack of enough players, is the goalkeeper position. Right now the only player on the squad that can fill the position is Alec Ferrel, who is recovering from an injury.

The biggest fear, beside the lack of enough players, is the goalkeeper position. Right now the only player on the squad that can fill the position is Alec Ferrel, who is recovering from an injury. Yes it’s very concerning the squad doesn’t have a major position filled this close to the start of training camp but it’s something I’m willing to give them the benefit of the doubt over as they learned just 154 days ago that they’d be playing MLS soccer this upcoming season.

I think with the roster built so far in the image that Heath will want out of a team, things look good for the future. Adrian Heath has gone through an expansion clubs first season before. So I’m not willing to go down the route some have and say this will be the worst season in MLS history. Heath has been through this before, he knows what it takes to gel a brand new team together.

Atlanta’s manager, Gerardo Martino, has a better set of talent and a better resume, having coached Lionel Messi at Barcelona and Argentina in his previous two stops. The thing he doesn’t have is the knowledge of all the little things it takes to get through an expansion season. Heath knows where things went wrong and where they went right in Orlando.

Now, if Minnesota United adds only two or three more players by the time the team heads to Portland for the preseason friendly tournament, then I think we can go full panic mode. For now, let’s just half-panic over the lack of numbers on the roster.