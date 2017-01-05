How will Christian Ramirez fare in MLS? Here are 5 players who have made the jump

Now that the signing of Minnesota United’s star striker for the past three years has finally been announced, let’s see what the past can tell us about how Christian Ramirez might handle the jump to MLS.

The 25 year old’s drive and ability to be in the right place at the right time leads me to believe he’ll be able to make the jump fairly well. I don’t think he’ll be scoring 18-20 goals a season like was in the NASL just because the difference in quality is so great. But he won’t be a bust who can’t find the net, either. He did enough over the past couple seasons to earn recognition from former USMNT Manager Jurgen Klinsmann.

@J_Klinsmann thanks coach really appreciate it, long season ahead trying to keep the W's rolling! — Christian Ramirez (@Chris_Ramirez17) April 25, 2016

In three seasons with Minnesota United, all in the NASL, Ramirez tallied 51 goals and 16 assists in 90 NASL regular and postseason appearances. He won the award for the league’s leading goal scorer last season and in 2014, tallying 18 and 20 goals, respectively. This season Ramirez’s goals per 90 minutes (G/90) was .60, which if placed in the MLS this season would put him fourth behind Toronto’s Sebastian Giovinco who registered a .63 G/90 in just 28 games.

That tells you what he can do but what does history tell us about how those who have made the jump from the lower leagues of American soccer to the MLS have done?

Here are 5 players who have made the jump from a lower league to the MLS and how they’ve fared.

(Side note before we get started: due to the ridiculous nature at which some of the lower leagues in this country fluctuated throughout the 2000’s, some stats were lost to time except for what Wikipedia had recorded. I know it’s not the greatest resource but sometimes you just have to work with what you’ve got. Some players that follow don’t have lower league stats so just take it as they impressed enough in the lower leagues to have an MLS squad take interest.)

1. Sebastien Le Toux

32yo Forward Colorado Rapids

247 MLS Appearances

57 goals, 57 assists, 2011 MLS All-Star

The French forward is the lone player on this list that plays the same position as Ramirez. Le Toux has been a workhorse since coming to the MLS. Other than the season he made the jump (2009) and this last season, he has totalled over 2000 minutes played. When he wasn’t slotting in the goals himself he was lending a hand in getting the ball in the net with 57 goals and 57 assists in his eight years in the top division, three times notching double-digit goals in a season. Before he was the first player signed by the expansion Seattle Sounders FC, he was scoring 24 goals in two seasons with the USL (third division) Seattle Sounders.

2. Luke Mulholland –



28yo Midfielder Real Salt Lake

93 MLS Appearances

13 goals, 11 assists

Mulholland has found a fairly steady starting spot in the Real Salt Lake midfield since joining in 2014. He’s accumulated more than 2000 minutes played in the past two seasons and only missed that mark by 13 minutes in his debut season. He’s one of the more accurate passers in the MLS, never dropping below 76 percent in his three years. Before becoming a regular contributor to RSL, Mulholland earned back-to-back NASL Best XI honors. He also won the NASL title two years in a row in 2011 and 2012, that 2011 title with Minnesota scoring the title clinching goal.

3. Osvaldo Alonso –

31yo Defensive Midfielder Seattle Sounders FC

226 MLS Appearances

9 goals, 18 assists, 90% passing percentage, 4x MLS All-Star

Easily the most successful player on this list Cuban midfielder Osvaldo Alonso has been the driving force behind everything Seattle does since he joined in 2009. Ever since whoscored.com has kept statistics on the MLS, Alonso has led the league in successful passing percentage, only dropping below 90% once. He recorded career highs in goals and assists this year in helping guide the Sounders to their first MLS Cup trophy. As far as I could find he’s the only player to come from the lower leagues and earn a Designated Player contract. Since joining the Sounders in their inaugural MLS season Alonso has been one of the best, if not the best, defensive midfielders in the league.

Before joining the Sounders Alonso scored 14 times in 42 appearances for Cuban side Pinar del Rio. In 2008 he defected from Cuba and joined Charleston Battery of the USL-1. He was named the team MVP and Newcomer of the Year by fan vote that year, also being named the USL-1 Rookie of the Year.

4. Chris Klute –

26yo Defender Last with Portland Timbers

79 MLS Appearances

8 assists

The 26 year old left back got off to a flying start, once he made the jump, earning the 2013 Colorado Rapids Defensive Player of the Year honors. That season he recorded seven assists in 31 appearances. Klute also recorded over 2000 minutes played in his first two seasons in the MLS earning him recognition as one of the top up-and-coming fullbacks in the league. Unfortunately the past two seasons have seen his games played drop off significantly but at just 26 there’s still time for him to have a successful career in the MLS.

Most recently Klute spent time on loan with Minnesota United appearing in a couple games down the stretch this season for the club. Before being snatched up by Colorado, Klute was playing for the Atlanta Silverbacks in the NASL

5. Mark Bloom –

29yo Defender Atlanta United

39 MLS Appearances

4 assists

Another product of the Atlanta Silverbacks Mark Bloom impressed enough in a loan spell that Toronto exercised their option on him and made the move permanent. Bloom racked up a majority of his MLS appearances in Toronto’s 2014 campaign starting 26 times and recording an assists in 2290 minutes played. Since then he’s been quiet not making an appearance in 2015, due to injury, and spending most of last season on loan to Toronto’s USL squad Toronto FC II. He did make it back to the squad for the playoffs which saw the team lose in the finals, he made two playoff appearances coming off the bench.