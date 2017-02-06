Wetmore’s top-5 Super Bowl ads: Shouts out to Arrested Development

I watched Sunday’s Super Bowl in an unofficial capacity. My day job is covering sports, so it was nice to enjoy it with friends just for the spectacle – and for once to able to suspend the disbelief that the Patriots would come back (I called it) rather than obsess over the win probability percentage.

So forgive me for the following statement because I’m a little out of practice of watching sports through this lens. For most of the night, I was bored by the Big Game.

The game wasn’t really even a game –until, of course, it became one again. And then it had this air of inevitability, once Tom Brady started that fateful drive, the Patriots needing 91 yards, the previous longest drive of their entire season. Of course they were going to score, convert and win in overtime.

The commercials didn’t amaze me the way they did when I was a kid. While Lady Gaga is impressive as a singer and performer, the halftime show didn’t capture my interest. Maybe my standards are just impossibly high. I’m not sure how you’d top Prince’s performance in the rain.

Anyway, the only notes I took during the game were for my top-5 favorite commercials. I’ll disclose my bias by saying that I think the best Super Bowl commercials are funny and quick-hitting gimmicks. So while the Clydesdales are typically well-done, and the Anheuser-Busch German immigration commercial was moving, as was the Audi girl power ad, that’s not what shoots to the top of my rankings.

Counter to my ordinary temperament, when it comes to Super Bowl ads I actually prefer whacky and tacky.

1. Terry Bradshaw and Jeffrey Tambor for Tide.

I love Arrested Development, so this one did it for me. I like that Terry-aki Bradshaw was very willing to laugh at himself.

2. If that’s a Buick, then my son’s Cam Newton

Yes, it blatantly steals from the brilliant Peyton Manning Saturday Night Live sketch, and the follow-up jokes offered no value. It still found its way to No. 2 on my list.

3. Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, T-Mobile (Can of Bisque…)

4. Bieber in the T-Mobile ad. Side note: what is with all the cell phone carrier hostility lately?

5. The Internet Loves What You’re Doing, by GoDaddy

Gone are the days of the intentionally provocative GoDaddy ads. But this one made my list because it brought back Rick Astley’s masterpiece. (Alas, gone too are the innocent days of RickRolling someone online.)

I’m probably too young to get the Spuds MacKenzie references, but I liked the fact that it had me and my friends re-telling the old Carl Weathers cameos in Arrested Development.

Universe you’ve done it again!