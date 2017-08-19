Zulgad: Byron Buxton falls short of hitting for cycle but also shows no signs of slowing down

MINNEAPOLIS – The Twins trailed the Arizona Diamondbacks, 3-2, when center fielder Byron Buxton led off the fourth inning on Friday night at Target Field.

Buxton, who already had tripled and scored in the second inning, lifted a ball toward right-center that flew over the head of Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock and caromed off the fence just to the right of the 403 sign.

As the ball bounced back toward center field, Pollock had to know he was in trouble. Buxton, using his deer-like strides, was making his way around the bases and already had made a decision.

He wasn’t stopping.

“About two steps around first base,” Buxton said when asked at what point he knew he was going to try to circle the bases. “Once I saw that the ball had kicked away from him, it was kind of just put my head down and run.”

As Pollock made an off balance throw toward the infield, Buxton appeared to be picking up speed. Even as he made a suspect turn around third base, there was no indecision. The relay throw arrived in catcher Chris Iannetta’s mitt as Buxton slid head first toward the back side of home plate, touching it with his left hand.

Buxton celebrated with the type of emotional display that rarely had been seen from him until the past month as the crowd of 25,830 erupted. That inside-the-park home run tied the score and, combined with five Twins home runs that actually left the park, including two impressive blasts by Miguel Sano that went a combined 926 feet, Minnesota cruised to a 10-3 victory.

The win lifted the Twins to 61-59 on the season and moved them into a tie with the Los Angeles Angels for the second wild-card spot in the American League. The Angels lost, 9-7, at Baltimore.

While the Twins’ conventional home runs were impressive, Buxton’s will be the most memorable. Statcast reported it took Buxton 13.85 seconds to circle the bases, breaking his own record for fastest home run time. The fastest time by any other play, according to Statcast, is 14.24 seconds. (Buxton hit his first career inside the park home run on Oct. 2, 2016 against the White Sox in Chicago.)

“To be critical, he probably didn’t make the best turn at third, which made it a little closer,” than it should have been, Molitor said. “But when you’ve got closing speed, it was an outstanding finish to the play.”

So what happened, Byron?

“My strides just got messed up,” said Buxton, estimating that he takes five to seven strides between the bases. “Usually I try to count my strides out as I’m running. I took a wide turn at second and that kind of pushed me out to stutter step at third.”

Buxton wasn’t done after hitting the home run. He added a double down the left field line in the sixth inning and scored his third run of the game following a wild pitch that enabled him to take third base.

Buxton came up in the seventh with a chance to hit for the cycle, but lined to second base. As Buxton approached the plate, the crowd rose to its feet. Buxton also became aware of his teammates focusing on him from the dugout.

“I was on deck and my mentality was just to go out there, stay the same, keep the same approach, don’t try to do too much,” he said. “I started walking toward the batter’s box, and I usually look at the label of my bat. I completely missed all of that and I saw just (Twins) red jerseys standing up on the rail. Everybody was standing up and it was kind of just, ‘Oh.’ I felt like a pitcher pitching a perfect game with two outs. That’s how it felt.”

Said Molitor: “When you knock the first three legs out first (of a potential cycle), everyone’s very hopeful that he’d find a way to get a knock. The (foul) ball down the line (in his last at-bat), I knew he would have went to second. Guys were giving him a hard time about, ‘You’ve got to fall down or do something.’ He had a good at-bat.

“He stayed inside the fastball, unfortunately, he got it right out there to the second baseman. But it was fun. The crowd was into it and they saw it from the beginning, after the triple and the homer, that this could be a special night. He came up a little bit short, but just the fact he’s contributing the way he is offensively, it’s been a big lift for us.”

That’s the biggest thing about Buxton’s 3-for-4 night that raised his average to .240 on the season. This wasn’t one good game for a guy who spent much of the season struggling. It was another productive effort at the plate for a player from whom greatness has been expected since the Twins took him second in the 2012 Major League draft.

He has now hit in a season-high eight consecutive games, going 13-for-28 (.464) during the streak. In 17 games in August, Buxton is batting .345 (19-for-55). Not long ago, the justification for Buxton remaining in the big leagues was the fact that even if he was hitting around .200 his defense in center field was so good that he belonged with the Twins because of the runs he was saving.

But now Buxton is combing outstanding defense, with the type of offensive production that had been consistently lacking other than a few hot streaks here and there. Buxton said he is playing with more emotion, and has been doing so since late July, in part because his teammates have urged him to do so.

Former Twins center fielder Torii Hunter, who has served as mentor to Buxton, and is in his first season working for the Twins in various capacities, also urged Buxton to show emotion. “He got onto me a few times about, ‘You don’t show enough emotion,’” Buxton said. “That kind of started the trend of, ‘I’ve got to start showing a little bit more emotion and start picking it up.’”

But if Buxton wasn’t producing at the plate that emotion would mean little. On Friday, it meant a lot because Buxton played a key role in a Twins victory.

So what’s the biggest change?

“Just being comfortable and confident in the batter’s box,” Buxton said. “I know once I put my work in during the day that when I get in the game it’s time for me to have fun and go out there and be myself. … (I’m) still working on a few things to slow (the game) down a little bit more. But for the most part, my teammates and coaches help me out slowing the game down and just being myself out there.”