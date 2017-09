The Twins are headed to the MLB postseason.

Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore of 1500ESPN talk about one of the most fun Twins teams in recent memory — and what happens next. The Wild Card game against the Yankees, some roster considerations for the Twins, Miguel Sano making progress toward a possible return? Plus, the White Sox walking off the Angels to knock them out of the postseason picture for good.

What a night for the Twins and their fans.