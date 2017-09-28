Lionheart with Michael Grey & Vikes Over Beers feat. Josh Pelto

The Detroit Lions are looming. It’s time for the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings to go JCVD on their rear ends. To help preview the upcoming tryst at Historic US Bank Stadium, we brought in long-time friend of the show and Lions apologist Michael Grey (@TheMichaelGrey). We chatted about whether or not he’s emotionally buying-in to the 2-1 (close to 3-0) Honolulu Blue Warriors or if he’s waiting for them to be the same ole Lions. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) and I sit down for this week’s Happy Hour Half-Hour/Vikes Over Beers.